Barclays Boosts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $1.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.32.

LivePerson Stock Down 6.1 %

LivePerson stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 3,042,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,253. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

