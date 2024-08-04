Barclays Increases Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $12.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSEA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

LSEA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 231,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Landsea Homes news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at $701,490.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock worth $29,057,772 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,543,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 118,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.