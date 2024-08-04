Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Releases Earnings Results

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,034,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

