Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,790 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Best Buy worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Best Buy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,221. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.