BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,085. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $329.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

