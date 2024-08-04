Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Critical Survey

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Binah Capital Group and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.37 $570,000.00 N/A N/A CNFinance $246.31 million 0.30 $23.26 million $0.31 3.52

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71% CNFinance 9.40% 4.04% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Binah Capital Group and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CNFinance beats Binah Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

