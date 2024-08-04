BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $58,145.50 or 1.00138194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $722.10 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

