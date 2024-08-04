Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $796.73 million and $29.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $40.36 or 0.00068510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,897.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00589127 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,738,131 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

