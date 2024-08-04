BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $723.95 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.95 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,683.89 or 0.99980506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00059859 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03995712 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.