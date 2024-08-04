BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $748.99 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000079 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $16,963,638.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

