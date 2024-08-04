BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HYT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 511,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,788. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
