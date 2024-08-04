BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 6,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.18.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Average Calculator
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.