BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 6,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

