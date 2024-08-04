BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 128,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,900. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.