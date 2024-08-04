Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Block’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Block stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Block will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

