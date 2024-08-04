Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Releases Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 15,574,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,336. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

