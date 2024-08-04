Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Releases Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 15,574,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,336. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.