BMO Capital Markets Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $140.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

