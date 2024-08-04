Boston Partners Acquires 247,218 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 5.12% of Huron Consulting Group worth $88,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,460,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 216,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,327. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

