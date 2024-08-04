Boston Partners Boosts Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,010 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.37% of FirstCash worth $78,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 753.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 142,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1,216.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $8,347,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $111.52. 399,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

FirstCash Profile



FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

