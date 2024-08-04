Boston Partners Buys Shares of 1,260,299 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,260,299 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.81% of Archrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Archrock by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Archrock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $4,830,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Down 4.4 %

AROC stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $18.68. 3,000,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,578. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

