Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.48% of FTI Consulting worth $36,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,885,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $8,030,075 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

