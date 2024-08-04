Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,353 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.68% of LegalZoom.com worth $41,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,252 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 135,517 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,531. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

