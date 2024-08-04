Boston Partners Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $58,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. 6,234,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

