Boston Partners Has $104.72 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $104,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.11.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 366,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,509. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.72.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

