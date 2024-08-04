Boston Partners Has $23.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,257 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of Simply Good Foods worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $3,821,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 507.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 171.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,742. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

