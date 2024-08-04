Boston Partners Has $3.58 Million Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 112.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE STNG traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,020. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

