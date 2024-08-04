Boston Partners Invests $2.49 Million in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
