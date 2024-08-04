Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.20% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after buying an additional 79,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 68,552 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124,900.0% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 183,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,563. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,497 shares of company stock worth $1,031,053. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.