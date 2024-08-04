Boston Partners Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $33,599,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $1,479,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BYON traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,980. The company has a market cap of $474.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,779.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 193,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,708.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $649,537. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.