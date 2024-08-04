Boston Partners Purchases 161,333 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of CompoSecure worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. 227,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at $24,684,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at $24,684,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

