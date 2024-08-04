Boston Partners Purchases 22,043 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Teekay Tankers worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:TNK traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.09. 470,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,293. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.