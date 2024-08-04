Boston Partners Sells 14,941 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $39,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.17. 1,011,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

