Boston Partners Sells 25,671 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,671 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners' holdings in V2X were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V2X by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in V2X by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 156,866 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in V2X by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V2X by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. 86,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,185. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V2X ( NYSE:VVX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

