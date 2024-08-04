Boston Partners Sells 7,535 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:STC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 166,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

