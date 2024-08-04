Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $16.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOWL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowlero by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bowlero by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after acquiring an additional 236,060 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 10.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bowlero by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

