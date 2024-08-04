BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Sells 454,841 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.90), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,685,516.07).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 444.80 ($5.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 480.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.23). The company has a market cap of £74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,034.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 5,348.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.36) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.56) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.07) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.86) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($8.13).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

