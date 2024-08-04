BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Sells 454,841 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.90), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,685,516.07).
BP Price Performance
Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 444.80 ($5.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 480.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.23). The company has a market cap of £74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,034.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.
BP Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 5,348.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on BP
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.