Brett (BRETT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.04 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Brett has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Brett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a market cap of $858.84 million and $53.04 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Brett

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.09116779 USD and is down -13.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $40,042,231.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

