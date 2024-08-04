BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock remained flat at $26.18 during trading on Friday. 1,415,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

