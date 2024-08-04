Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. 1,094,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

