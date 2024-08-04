Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 4,781 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS JMST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,760 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.