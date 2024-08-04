Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $210,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,663 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

