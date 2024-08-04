Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

TBLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 56,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

