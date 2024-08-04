Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.37. 6,734,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

