Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after buying an additional 1,032,895 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,410,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,040,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCAF traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 448,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

