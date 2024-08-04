Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $16.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. 1,596,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,371. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

