British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 7,872,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,556. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

