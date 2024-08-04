Brokerages Set ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 897,757 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $7,353,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.