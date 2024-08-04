Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Target Price at $9.10

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE AGL opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. agilon health has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in agilon health by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

