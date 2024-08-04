Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 4,933.13

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,933.13 ($63.46).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($79.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($87.47) to GBX 6,500 ($83.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($84.90) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

AHT opened at GBX 5,162 ($66.40) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,399.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,459.11. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($57.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($79.50). The stock has a market cap of £22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,773.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,749.14%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($65.76), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,437,175.92). In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($65.76), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,437,175.92). Also, insider Renata Ribeiro bought 160 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($67.83) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($10,852.59). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

