Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 418,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.