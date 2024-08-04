Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
NYSE BIP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 418,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on BIP
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.