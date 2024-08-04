Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,094.73

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,094.73 ($39.81) and traded as high as GBX 3,210 ($41.29). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,166 ($40.73), with a volume of 538,599 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.44) to GBX 2,700 ($34.73) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.16) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,380 ($43.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,120 ($40.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,055.84, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,080.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,094.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

